Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader takes stock of war, discusses weeklong Vatican visit

November 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, met with Pope Francis and leading Vatican officials in his first trip to Rome since the Russian invasion in February.



In an interview with CNA, the prelate took stock of the war and discussed his visit. Pope Francis, he said, “had a paternal warmth towards me that moved me. He assured me that both he and the Holy See are willing to do everything possible to alleviate the pains of the Ukrainian people and end this unjust aggression.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!