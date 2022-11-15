Pope: May we turn wars, plagues into opportunities for conversion
November 15, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: In a November 14 letter to the Archbishop of Barcelona for the 500th anniversary of St. Ignatius of Loyola’s conversion, Pope Francis recalled the providential role of a war and a plague in the saint’s life.
“This is a great lesson for us, for we are not lacking in wars and plagues before we are converted,” the Pontiff wrote. “We can, therefore, take them as an opportunity to reverse the course we have followed so far and invest in what really matters.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!