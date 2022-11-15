Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop warns against ‘healing ministries’ in the liturgy

November 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria

CWN Editor's Note: In a homily at the National Pastoral Congress in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, a prelate called on the bishops’ conference to take more decisive action against unorthodox practices in the liturgy, especially the incorporation of so-called healing ministries.



“it is very unfortunate that in the Catholic Church in Nigeria today, there is proliferation of these so-called private or personal ‘healing ministries’ and ‘adoration ministries’,” Bishop Felix Femi Ajakaye of Ekiti (map) preached. “Unfortunately, with this great increase in number in such ‘ministries,’ many unorthodox practices are being introduced into the Catholic Church’s worship and liturgy through some people’s whim and caprices ... Our gathering here is a unique opportunity to address the sickening and embarrassing situation in the Catholic Church in Nigeria.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!