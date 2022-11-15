Catholic World News

Cathedral to be built in Kyrgyzstan

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The first Catholic cathedral in Kyrgyzstan is expected to be completed in 2025. The Central Asian nation of 6 million (map) is 88% Muslim and 4% Christian.

