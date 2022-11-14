Catholic World News

Persevere in goodness, prayer, and service, Pope tells pilgrims

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 13, the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to Luke 21:5-19, the Gospel reading of the day.



“To persevere is to remain constant in goodness, especially when the reality around us urges us to do otherwise,” the Pope said. “In short, do my prayer and service depend on circumstances or on a heart that is steadfast in the Lord?”

