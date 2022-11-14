Catholic World News

Pope Francis says difficult times should inspire compassion for others

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 13, the 6th World Day of the Poor.



“Let us not be content, like the people in the Gospel, to admire the beautiful stones of the temple, while failing to recognize God’s true temple, our fellow men and women, especially the poor, in whose face, in whose history, in whose wounds, we encounter Jesus,” the Pontiff preached. “He told us so. Let us never forget it.”



During his homily, the Pope also warned against “sirens of populism.” After Mass, he had lunch with an estimated 1,300 poor people.

