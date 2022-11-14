Catholic World News

Nationwide Prayer Vigil for Life to continue after reversal of Roe v. Wade

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The National Prayer Vigil for Life, which has taken place annually at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, will continue following the reversal of Roe v. Wade and will take place on January 19-20.



“There is still a great need for prayer and advocacy from the faithful, as there will be intensified efforts to codify Roe in legislation and policies at the state and federal levels,” said Kat Talalas, assistant director of pro-life communications at the USCCB. “Many prayers and sacrifices are needed to transform our culture so that all may cherish the gift of human life and offer life-giving support to vulnerable women, children, and families.”

