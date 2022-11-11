Catholic World News

‘A genocide in the making’: Canada’s Ukrainian bishops call for prayer, fasting, and almsgiving

November 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Canada’s Ukrainian Catholic bishops have asked all Canadian Catholics to pray, fast, and give alms from November 24-26, “in solidarity with Ukrainians living with food shortages and facing days without heat, light or water as Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure, especially Ukraine’s power grid.”



“Like the Holodomor-Genocide, the Ukrainian Famine of 1932-1933, which claimed the lives of millions of people in Ukraine when the Soviet Union deliberately and methodically starved as many as one-quarter of the Ukrainian population, today’s war in Ukraine by foreign aggressors has as its intent to erase the identity and history of the Ukrainian people – a genocide in the making,” the bishops added.

