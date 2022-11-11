Catholic World News

Pope Francis, King of Jordan discuss ‘need to encourage Christian presence’ in Middle East

November 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 10, Pope Francis received King Abdullah II of Jordan, who has been recognized for his promotion of interfaith harmony and praised by local Christian leaders.



“Highlighting the importance of promoting stability and peace in the Middle East, with particular reference to the Palestinian question and the issue of refugees, the need to preserve and encourage the Christian presence in the region was reiterated,” the Vatican press office said in its statement on the meeting.

