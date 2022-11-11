Catholic World News

Armenian Catholic leader laments silence in face of Azerbaijan’s attacks

November 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a real hatred towards Christians in the region,” said Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, the head of the Armenian Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. “Mo nation or world power has any interest in the Armenian people right now.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!