Catholic World News

Pope to Pontifical Nepomuk College: Be builders of peace

November 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to be bridges ourselves, humble and courageous instruments of encounter, of dialogue between different and opposing people and groups.” Pope Francis said in his address to members of the Pontifical Nepomuk College, a seminary for Czech and Slovak seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!