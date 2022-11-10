Catholic World News

Catholic groups worry world leaders all talk, no action at COP27

November 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, is taking place in Egypt. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, addressed the conference and warned that “climate change will not wait for us.”



“Climate change has had a major impact on the current food and migration crisis,” warned Aloysius John, secretary-general of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies. “The international community and, especially the states responsible for the degradation of our common home, must act immediately.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!