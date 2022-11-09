Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese finally reinstates Sunday Mass obligation

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago will reinstate the Sunday Mass obligation later this month, after a lapse of more than eighteen months.



Early in 2021, Cardinal Blase Cupich, like most other American prelates, had announced a dispensation from the Catholic’s duty to attend Mass on Sunday, because of mounting fear of the spread of Covid. That dispensation has remained in place in Chicago, long after most other dioceses returned to the normal practice.



The dispensation will end, and Catholics in Chicago will be required to attend Sunday Mass under pain of sin, beginning with the November 27, the first Sunday of Advent.

