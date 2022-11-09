Catholic World News

Pope condemns warfare, urges peace in Ukraine, Syria, elsewhere

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on November 9, Pope Francis repeated his condemnation of “the childish logic of weapons,” and his appeal for peace in Ukraine—as well as an end to “wars that have been going on for years” in Syria, Yemen, and Myanmar.



The Pope devoted most of his audience to a report on his trip to Bahrain, saying that it had been an effort to promote dialogue, “the oxygen of peace,” with the Islamic world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

