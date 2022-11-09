Catholic World News

Outrage and despair in France at scale of abuse by bishops

November 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference disclosed that eight bishops have been accused of committing sexual abuse, in addition to those accused of covering up abuse.

