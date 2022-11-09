Catholic World News

Polish court acquits men in toppling of priest statue

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The late Father Henryk Jankowski, honored with a statue for his role in the struggle against Communism, was subsequently accused of abuse. A court found three men guilty of toppling the statue, but did not impose a penalty because of the “low social harmfulness” of the act.

