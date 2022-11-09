Catholic World News

Orthodox Church of Ukraine to allow Christmas on December 25 as rift with Moscow deepens

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in 2019—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.



The OCU, “taking into account numerous requests,” is now permitting its parishes to celebrate Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar, rather than the Julian calendar.

