Catholic World News

Dutch bishops give sober report to Rome on Church decline

November 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jan Hendriks of Amsterdam has acknowledged that the Dutch bishops gave a “not-so-rosy” picture of the Church in their country, in their ad limina report to the Vatican.



The bishop—who had earlier revealed that his diocese might be forced to close up to 60% of its parishes—explained that the hierarchy is reacting to a decline in the numbers of priests and active Catholics, and a decline in contributions.



The Dutch bishops are in Rome this week for the ad limina visits, during which they will meet with Pope Francis and confer with officials of the Roman Curia. He said that the report presented to Rome offered no dramatic new plans, but gave a realistic understanding of the situation the Church faces.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!