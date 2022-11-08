Catholic World News

EU bishops call for solidarity in statement on winter energy emergency

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) called for “collective solidarity” to “ensure accessible and affordable energy to the most affected people” during the coming winter.



“Russia’s war on Ukraine is having important consequences on the population in the EU and beyond,” the bishops said in their November 7 statement. “The overdependence on oil and gas imports from one supplier has allowed the ‘weaponization’ of energy supplies by Russia, which has reinforced energy insecurity in Europe.”



“Despite the pressing emergency, we must not lose sight of the long-term objectives of a just and sustainable energy transition,” the bishops added.

