Pope ‘liberates’ brain-damaged bishop from his office

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced on November 7 that “the Holy Father has liberated Bishop Warlito Itucas Cajandig from the office of vicar apostolic of Calapan, Philippines, for health reasons.”



When Bishop Cajandig was 74, he suffered a stroke and brain damage, and the Pontiff named an apostolic administrator to govern the vicariate in his place. Apparently unable to resign at the customary age of 75, Bishop Cajandig is now 78; rather than dismissing him from office, the Pope thus chose to “liberate” him.

