Leading Latin American prelate calls for end of oil, gas exploration

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Corporations, governments and financial institutions must stop initiating new oil and gas exploration and replace fossil fuels with energy sources that are friendly to the planet and those of us who inhabit it,” said Archbishop Jorge Eduardo Lozano of San Juan de Cuyo (Argentina), the general secretary of CELAM (the Latin American Episcopal Council), as religious leaders of different faiths called for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

