Catholic World News

USCCB approves Chicago’s lay ministry standards

November 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Certification for Ecclesial Ministry and Service has approved the Archdiocese of Chicago’s revised lay ministry standards, including workshop, coursework, and degree requirements for such roles as lay ecclesial ministry, pastoral associate, director of religious education, director of adult faith formation, and director of youth ministry.



The standards have significance beyond the Archdiocese of Chicago, inasmuch as they may serve as a model for other dioceses with rapidly declining numbers of priests. 2,926 diocesan and religious priests ministered in the archdiocese in 1966; by 2021, the number had fallen to 1,357, including retired priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!