November 7: Victims of Communism Day

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Today, November 7, is observed as Victims of Communism Day in five American states (Alabama, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia); in eight other states a proposal for the commemoration has been advanced.



The observance honors the estimated 100 million people who were killed by Communist regimes, and the many millions more who suffered under their oppression.

