Fathe Ian Ker, biographer of Cardinal Newman, dead at 80

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ian Ker, the English convert, theologian, and literary scholar, died on November 5 in Gloucester, England, at the age of 80.



Father Ker, who taught both theology and English literature at Oxford, wrote what is generally regarded as the definitive biography of St. John Henry Newman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

