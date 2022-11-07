Catholic World News

Charleston bishop urges Catholics to put Christianity before party in midterm elections

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Our political cause as Catholics is the defense and dignity of human life,” Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, of Charleston (SC) said in a brief election message. “We must elect lawmakers who uphold and promote the common good, reject intrinsically evil acts, and protect the weak, underserved, and vulnerable.”



During Mass on All Saints Day, Bishop Fabre-Jeune reportedly said, “Maybe someday we will be lucky to have a good Catholic president in the United States, unlike now.”

