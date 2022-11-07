Catholic World News

‘Let us sit down together to put aside our differences,’ Grand Imam says in Bahrain

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, took part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, as did Pope Francis. During his 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam signed Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

