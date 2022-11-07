Catholic World News

Love always and love everyone, Pope preaches to Bahrain’s Catholics

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 5, the third day of his apostolic journey to Bahrain, Pope Francis presided at an outdoor Mass in the Bahrain National Stadium.



“Brothers and sisters, the power of Jesus is love,” he preached. “Jesus gives us the power to love in this way, which for us seems superhuman. This ability, though, cannot be merely the result of our own efforts; it is primarily the fruit of God’s grace. A grace that must be implored insistently.”



Later, he visited Sacred Heart School in Awali to meet with youth. During his address, he offered three invitations: “to embrace the culture of care,” “to spread fraternity,” and “to accept the challenge of making decisions in life.”

