Quicker academic recovery from pandemic for Catholic schools

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “while Catholic schools’ scores are generally better than those of their public school counterparts [on the National Assessment of Educational Progress], eighth graders pre-COVID-19 were about 5% better in math and 6% better in reading — the new numbers, based on testing conducted in 2021, showed a wider separation between the two.”

