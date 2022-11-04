Catholic World News

Pope Francis to African youth: Organize together to fight against those ‘raping’ the Earth

November 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: On November 1, Pope Francis participated in an online conservation with African university students.



“We are raping the Earth because we want wealth,” the Pope said. “Be committed to battling those who want to rape the Earth.”



“Deforestation is a crime against humanity,” he added. “We aren’t fully aware of the environmental debt we are leaving to future generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!