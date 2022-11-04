Catholic World News

Papal letter to Jesuit scholar for 100th birthday

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Sabino Maffeo, SJ, retired from the Vatican Observatory in 2017, at the age of 95. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1937, at the age of 15. The Pope paid tribute to him as a “faithful instrument in the hands of God, with great joy, charity, and spirit of service.”

