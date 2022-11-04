Catholic World News

Bishop Hinder: Pope’s Bahrain visit shows care of entire Church

November 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Since his appointment as a bishop in 2003, Bishop Paul Hinder has ministered in the Arabian Peninsula; he retired in May at the age of 80, but remains Apostolic Administrator of Northern Arabia.



“We are in the heart, not only of the Pope, but also in the heart of many faithful around the world, as they follow the visit,” he said of the Pontiff’s apostolic journey to Bahrain.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!