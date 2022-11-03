Catholic World News

Lawsuit challenging Florida’s parental rights in education law tossed by federal judge

November 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on WZTY-TV

CWN Editor's Note: In July, Florida’s parental rights in education law—pejoratively known as the “don’t say gay” law—took effect.



A federal judge recently dismissed a lawsuit by two LGBT advocacy organizations that challenged the law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

