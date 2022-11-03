Catholic World News

Papal lamentation over plight of abandoned children

November 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s November prayer intention is for children who suffer.



“There are still millions of boys and girls who suffer and live in conditions very similar to slavery,” Pope Francis said in a video in which he commented on the intention. “They aren’t numbers: they are human beings with names, with a face of their own, with an identity that God has given them.”



“Too often, we forget our responsibility and we close our eyes to the exploitation of these children who don’t have a right to play, to study, to dream,” he continued. “Each marginalized child, abandoned by his or her family, without schooling, without healthcare, is a cry! A cry that rises up to God and shames the system that we adults have built.”



“An abandoned child is our fault,” he added. “We can no longer allow them to feel alone and abandoned —they are entitled to an education and to feel the love of a family so they know that God does not forget them.”

