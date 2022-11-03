Catholic World News

Pope entrusts apostolic journey to Bahrain to Our Lady

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As is his custom, Pope Francis prayed at the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on the eve of his apostolic journey to Bahrain. During his visit, the Pope will participate in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue.

