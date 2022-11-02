Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop warns all Catholics on ‘extreme’ abortion proposal

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit has taken the highly unusual step of mailing a letter to every Catholic registered in the parishes of the archdiocese, urging them to vote against a ballot initiative should would broaden access to legal abortion.



In his letter, sent to hundreds of thousands of Catholic households, the archbishop said that the “vast and extreme” expansion of abortion could “transform Michigan into ground zero for for abortions performed anywhere, at any time, by any person, for any reason.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

