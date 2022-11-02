Catholic World News

Steubenville bishop faces investigation again

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of Steubenville, Ohio, is facing an investigation for his handling of sex-abuse complaints—the 2nd such probe ordered by the Vatican under the terms of Vos Estis—The Pillar reports.



News of the investigation comes shortly after Bishop Monforton disclosed that the Vatican may merge the Steubenville diocese with the neighboring Diocese of Columbus, Ohio. The city of Steubenville has seen a major decline in population in recent years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

