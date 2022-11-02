Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass for deceased prelates

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 2, the feast of All Souls, Pope Francis celebrated Mass for the prelates who have died during the past year, and in his homily challenged the faithful to set their sights on heaven rather than be preoccupied with mundane concerns.



The Pontiff warned against becoming “masters of complexity, who argue a lot and do little, who seek answers more in front of the computer than in front of the Crucifix, on the internet rather than in the eyes of our brothers and sisters; Christians who comment, debate, and expound theories but do not know even a poor person by name, have not visited a sick person for months, have never fed or dressed someone, have never made friends with someone in need.”



After the Mass the Pope visited the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican grounds, to pray for the deceased.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!