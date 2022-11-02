Catholic World News

Last British governor of Hong Kong says Vatican suffering from ‘self-delusion’ on China

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lord Patten of Barnes—the last British governor of Hong Kong before the territory was turned over to China in 1997—has lashed out at the Vatican for renewing the secret agreement on the appointment of bishops in China.



Lord Patten said that the Vatican’s policy toward China is marked by “self-delusion,” and in particular the failure to protest the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen has been “incredibly lily-livered.”

