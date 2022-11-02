Catholic World News

‘Ecological disaster’: religious leaders want end to Ghana’s illegal mines

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are calling for a week of fasting and prayers to pray for change of hearts and for God’s mercy upon our nation for the destruction we have caused the environment,” said Archbishop Philip Naameh, president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.



The West African nation of 32.4 million (map) is 72% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.

