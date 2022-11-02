Catholic World News

St. Francis inspires Church to mirror his faith in Christ, Pope says

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On October 31, Pope Francis received members of the Ecclesial Coordination for the Franciscan VIII Centenary (2023-2026), which will commemorate the 800th anniversary of several events in St. Francis of Assisi’s life, culminating in his passing.



During his address, which has not yet been released in English, the Pope reflected on the saint’s listening, journeying, and proclamation to the peripheries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!