Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes ‘human maturity’ in address to soccer players

October 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Exaudi

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Argentine soccer players who are taking part in a tournament of athletes with dwarfism.



“In life, one can look at things in two ways: upwards or downwards,” the Pope said. “There are the usual pessimists and whatever happens to them, they look down: Oh, that’s too bad. And they get depressed, and the only thing these people do is build bitter horizons.”



“And then there are the optimists, like yourselves, who look upwards at any difficulty: forward, to progress, to walk, to walk as we are now with what I have,” he continued. “In other words, capitalize on everything, even capitalize on what seems negative. And that is human maturity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!