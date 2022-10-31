Catholic World News

Vatican presents overview of Church in Bahrain ahead of papal visit

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s four-day apostolic journey to Bahrain begins on November 3.



According to the Vatican’s statistical overview, there are 161,000 Catholics in the nation of 1,472,000. Twenty priests and 89 catechists serve in two parishes and three schools.



The Catholics in Bahrain are primarily migrant workers from other countries; they are granted a measure of religious freedom not found in several other Arab nations.

