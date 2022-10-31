Catholic World News

Christmas 2022: Vatican to display hand-carved wooden nativity scene

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s 2022 outdoor Nativity scene was carved last year in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (map). It will be unveiled on December 3.



The Guatemalan government has donated an additional Nativity scene, which will be put on display in Paul VI Audience Hall.

