Catholic World News

Virginia bishop decries Biden’s abortion advocacy

October 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, has denounced the “single-minded extremism” of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party on the abortion issue.



“I condemn abortion and any political tactic that would codify abortion as national policy,” Bishop Burbidge said. Any attempt to codify abortion, rather than to enact policies that support unborn children and mothers, should be met with peaceful, active, and staunch opposition from the Catholic faithful and all people of good will.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!