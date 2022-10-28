Canada’s Catholic population in decline
October 28, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The number of Catholics living in Canada has dropped sharply over the past decade, new census figures show.
In 2021, the Catholic population of Canada was 10.9 million: down from 12.8 million ten years earlier. Catholics now account for just under 30% of the country’s people.
The decline was steeper in Quebec, which was once an overwhelmingly Catholic province. In 2011, Catholics were 75% of the Quebec’s population; in 2021, just 54%.
Canada has also seen a decline in the number of residents who identify themselves as Christians: from 77% of the population in 2001 to 67% in 2011 and 53% in 2021.
