Catholic World News

Canada’s Catholic population in decline

October 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Catholics living in Canada has dropped sharply over the past decade, new census figures show.



In 2021, the Catholic population of Canada was 10.9 million: down from 12.8 million ten years earlier. Catholics now account for just under 30% of the country’s people.



The decline was steeper in Quebec, which was once an overwhelmingly Catholic province. In 2011, Catholics were 75% of the Quebec’s population; in 2021, just 54%.



Canada has also seen a decline in the number of residents who identify themselves as Christians: from 77% of the population in 2001 to 67% in 2011 and 53% in 2021.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!