Lansing church vandalized with anti-Christian symbols and foul words

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism at the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, is one of at least 170 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

