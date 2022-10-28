Catholic World News

New York judge paves way for recognition of ‘multi-person relationships’

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to court decisions on homosexual unions, Judge Karen May Bacdayan of the Civil Court of the City of New York ruled that “the problem with Braschi and Obergefell is that they recognize only two-person relationships.”



“Those decisions, while revolutionary, still adhered to the majoritarian, societal view that only two people can have a family-like relationship,” she continued in her ruling on an apartment eviction. “Those decisions, however, open the door for consideration of other relational constructs; and, perhaps, the time has arrived.”

