Papal tweet: ‘Women must be entrusted with greater positions and responsibilities’

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Women must be entrusted with greater positions and responsibilities,” Pope Francis said in an October 27 tweet. “Many calamitous decisions might have been avoided, had woman been directly involved in decision-making! We are committed to ensuring women are increasingly respected, acknowledged and involved!”



The Pope referred to @iamcaritas (Caritas Internationalis), which was hosting a conference on women in leadership. (See related story.)

