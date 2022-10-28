Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin at Caritas conference: ‘Much still to be done to empower women’

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, delivered the keynote address at a conference devoted to women in leadership.



The prelate called for greater government spending on the education of women. “It is on these processes that States should have the courage to invest,” he said, “thus reversing the embarrassing and asymmetrical relationship between public spending on education and the funds allocated to armaments.”

