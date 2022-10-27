Catholic World News

Pope names new chief assistant to Sostituto

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Msgr. Roberto Campisi, an official of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, as the assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.



According to the Pope’s apostolic constitution on the Curia (art. 45), the assessor serves as chief assistant to the Sostituto (Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra), who coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia.



Born in 1978, Campisi was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Syracuse (Sicily) in 2002 and entered the Holy See’s diplomatic service in 2010.



Campisi replaces Archbishop-elect Luigi Roberto Cona, who was named assessor in 2019 and has been appointed apostolic nuncio to El Salvador.

